Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Independence Day greetings, calling for a renewed commitment to democratic principles. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from freedom fighters to build a more inclusive and prosperous India.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended his Independence Day greetings to the people and called for a renewed commitment to the democratic principles that, he said, continue to shape the country.

In a message posted on social media on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Reddy urged people to draw inspiration from the freedom fighters who fought for India's independence and work towards building a more inclusive and prosperous nation. "On this 80th Independence Day, let us rededicate ourselves to the democratic principles that continue to build our great Nation," Reddy said in his message.

He said the younger generation should take inspiration from the sacrifices and contributions of the country's freedom fighters and work towards creating a better future for India. "May our generation draw inspiration from our freedom fighters and work towards a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous India," he said. Reddy concluded his message with "Jai Hind", extending his greetings to the nation on the national occasion.

Emphasis on Democratic Values

His message comes as Independence Day is being celebrated across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic programmes and tributes to freedom fighters. The day marks eight decades since India gained independence from British rule in 1947.

In his message, Reddy placed emphasis on democratic values and inclusiveness, urging citizens to carry forward the ideals associated with India's freedom struggle. He said the occasion should serve as a reminder of the responsibilities of the present generation towards the country.

Call to Build a Prosperous India

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister also linked the legacy of the freedom movement with the need to build a prosperous India, stressing the importance of collective efforts to create a brighter future.

Independence Day celebrations are being held across Andhra Pradesh as well as other parts of the country, with political leaders, government representatives and citizens participating in programmes to mark the occasion. The YSR Congress Party leader's Independence Day message comes amid nationwide celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of independence, with the national flag being hoisted at government offices, educational institutions and public spaces.

As the country looks ahead to the coming decades, Reddy urged the present generation to contribute towards building an India that is not only prosperous but also more inclusive and firmly rooted in democratic principles. His message ended with a call to remember the freedom fighters and uphold the ideals for which they fought, while working collectively towards a stronger and brighter future for the country.