TMC MP Dola Sen announced a fact-finding probe into alleged 'vote theft' and EVM irregularities after the party's poll loss. She said the party has approached the Supreme Court and will submit its internal review findings to the leadership.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen has said the party is carrying out a fact-finding exercise on alleged "vote theft" by analysing vote losses and margins affected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while also questioning how EVMs reportedly retained over 90 per cent charge and why a recount was not allowed. She added that the party has already approached the Supreme Court on the matter and will submit the findings of the internal review to the party leadership.

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Speaking to the reporters, Sen said, "We are conducting fact-finding on two fronts, first, to investigate 'Vote Chori' (vote theft) by examining how many votes we lost by, and the vote margins cancelled through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR); and second, to understand why the EVMs retained a charge of more than 90% and why a recount of the votes was not permitted."

"We have filed a case in the Supreme Court regarding all these matters, and we will provide all the feedback from this investigation to the party leadership," she further said.

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