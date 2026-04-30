A viral Delhi Metro video has captured a heated argument over a seat that turned physical when a woman slapped a male passenger. The man immediately stood up, prompting nearby commuters to intervene. The clip sparked widespread reactions online, ranging from humour to serious concern. Many users highlighted overcrowding and the need for patience.

A Delhi Metro video has gone viral after a heated argument over a seat turned physical inside a crowded coach. The clip, shared on X, shows a woman and a man involved in a loud confrontation during a busy journey. The exact reason behind the dispute is not fully known, but it appeared to be linked to a seat. As the video begins, the woman is seen shouting at the man seated in front of her while other passengers watch closely.

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Fight quickly gets out of hand

The verbal argument soon became more intense. Both passengers exchanged angry words as the atmosphere inside the coach grew tense. At one point, the woman suddenly slapped the man during the argument. The man immediately stood up and moved towards her, raising fears that the situation could become even worse.

Passengers nearby, who had mostly been watching until then, quickly stepped in and tried to separate the two. Their intervention helped prevent the fight from escalating further.

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Social media reacts with humour and concern

The video quickly spread across social media, where it attracted thousands of views and comments.

Many users joked that Delhi Metro had become "Kalesh Metro", with one person saying it felt more like a wrestling arena than a public transport system. Another compared fighting for seats to an Olympic sport.

Several users said such videos had become common, turning everyday metro journeys into viral entertainment.

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Serious concerns raised

Not everyone found the clip amusing. Many users pointed out that daily stress from work and home often spills over during crowded metro rides.

Others said basic manners, patience and respect could prevent many such incidents. Public transport can be stressful, especially during peak hours, but physical violence is never acceptable.

Some comments also highlighted concerns about how people react differently when men and women are involved in such disputes.

A wider urban problem

Incidents like this reflect the pressures of life in a busy city. Long commutes, overcrowded trains and limited seating often test passengers' patience.

Delhi Metro remains one of India's busiest transport systems, carrying millions of people every day. In such packed conditions, even small disagreements can quickly spiral out of control.