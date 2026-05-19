A severe heatwave has hit western Rajasthan, with Jaisalmer among the worst-affected. Temperatures have crossed 45°C, disrupting normal life and creating a curfew-like situation. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the region.

Severe heatwave conditions continued to grip several districts of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, one of the hottest desert regions in the country. Jaisalmer and Barmer remained among the worst-affected districts, with Jaisalmer witnessing an intense heatwave. The scorching sun and relentless hot winds severely disrupted normal life, leaving residents struggling under extreme weather conditions.

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Life Grinds to a Halt in Jaisalmer

With temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow heatwave alert and warned that the mercury could rise to 47 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The intensity of the heat was evident from reports of mobile phones overheating and shutting down.

Amid the severe heat, the situation in Jaisalmer during the afternoon resembled a curfew-like atmosphere, with roads and markets remaining largely deserted. Locals said that although the recorded temperature stood at 46 degrees Celsius, it felt closer to 50 degrees.

Efforts to escape the oppressive heat have largely failed, while concerns among residents continue to grow as heatwave conditions are expected to persist over the next 96 hours. Hot winds begin blowing after 10 am and continue until 7-8 pm, while the blazing sun and rising temperatures have left streets and marketplaces nearly empty. People have been forced to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Advisories Issued for Public and Livestock

The Health Department has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon, stay adequately hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing. Special precautions have been recommended for children, the elderly, and those suffering from illnesses.

The Animal Husbandry Department has also issued an advisory urging livestock owners to keep animals in shaded areas, ensure adequate water supply, and avoid grazing during the afternoon hours.

Rural Areas Face Harshest Conditions

In rural areas of Jaisalmer, Monday witnessed the harshest heatwave conditions of the season so far. The city's maximum temperature crossed 46 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, severely affecting daily life. The intense sunlight and scorching winds made conditions unbearable from the morning itself, and by afternoon, roads wore a deserted look as residents stepped out only for essential work. (ANI)