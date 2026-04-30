A video by an AC technician on refusing to service an outdoor unit installed outside a flat on 23rd floor, citing safety risks has gone viral. Social media users largely supported his decision. Some said proper safety gear could make the job possible. It also sparked debate about unsafe AC installations, poor building design, technician training.

A video recorded by an air-conditioner technician refusing to service an outdoor AC unit on the 23rd floor, allegedly in Maharashtra's Kharghar has gone viral on social media. The outdoor unit had been installed outside a tiny balcony window, hanging at a dangerous height. When the flat owner called for servicing after the AC stopped working, the technician inspected the setup and immediately refused. In a viral video, he can be heard saying he would not risk his life for such a small payment (Rs 300-Rs 400). His clear response won praise online, with many people calling it the right decision.

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Debate of safety concerns take centre stage

Many social media users agreed that servicing an outdoor AC unit at such a height is extremely risky. A small mistake could lead to a fatal fall. Others pointed out that there was also a danger of the heavy unit falling and injuring someone below.

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One user said the technician was absolutely right, adding that this was not a normal service call but a major safety risk. Several people noted that proper access equipment, ropes and professional support would be necessary for such a job.

Arhuments over safety equipment

Some users argued that the work could still be done safely with the right equipment. They said safety harnesses and ropes are easily available and not very costly.

Others criticised untrained local technicians for often ignoring their own safety. However, many replied that having equipment alone is not enough. Proper training and experience are equally important when working at great heights.

Questions raised over installation

A common question online was simple: if installing the unit there was dangerous, why was it allowed in the first place?

Several users blamed builders for not providing proper space for outdoor AC units in many high-rise apartments. Experts pointed out that modern buildings should include dedicated AC ledges or service shafts, making maintenance safer and easier.

Some said such systems are already common in cities like Mumbai and in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, where trained professionals use specialised safety gear.

Bigger issue in urban housing

The viral clip has also highlighted wider problems in urban construction. Many believe builders often prioritise space and appearance over practicality and worker safety.

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Others suggested housing societies should hire professional maintenance teams instead of leaving residents to find individual technicians.

For now, one thing is clear: the technician's refusal has started an important conversation about safety, building design and the real cost of convenience.