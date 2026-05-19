AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha claims the BJP government's plan to issue 2 lakh new ration cards is deceptive. He alleges 8 lakh cards are being cancelled, leading to a net reduction of 6 lakh cards and reviving a corrupt, connection-based system.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday revealed that the BJP government's plan to issue 2 lakh new ration cards in Delhi would actually reduce the total number of ration cards in the city from 72 lakh to 66 lakh. Senior AAP leader and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said the government was first cancelling 8 lakh ration cards belonging to poor and marginalised families before issuing 2 lakh new ones. He asserted that the move would revive the old 'Jiski Pahunch, Uska Kaam' system after scrapping the earlier First In First Out model introduced by the AAP government, according to the release.

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AAP Details the 'Bizarre Game' of Numbers

Senior AAP leader and MLA Sanjeev Jha said that the Delhi government claims it will issue 2 lakh new ration cards. "What should ideally happen is that there are already 72 lakh ration cards, and after adding 2 lakh new cards, the total should reach 74 lakh. That means the government should cross the existing cap of 72 lakh and issue 74 lakh ration cards. But information coming to us suggests that this is not happening. Instead, 8 lakh ration cards are first being cancelled and then only 2 lakh new ration cards are being issued."

The AAP MLA affirmed, "This is a bizarre game. There were 72 lakh ration cards. The government cancelled 8 lakh of them, reducing the number to 64 lakh, and is now issuing only 2 lakh new ration cards. Logically, 8 lakh new ration cards should have been issued."

He stated, "All the 8 lakh ration cards that have been cancelled belong to poor people. The government should explain why these 8 lakh ration cards were cancelled. Instead, the government is only trying to take credit for issuing 2 lakh new ration cards."

Fears of Corruption and Return of 'Influence' System

Referring to an earlier notification regarding pensions for senior citizens, Sanjeev Jha added, "Earlier, the government had issued a notification for making pensions for senior citizens. But when the pension process began, no ordinary citizen could apply. Even applications could not be made through MLA offices. Applications were submitted only through ministers' IDs."

He noted, "Across Delhi, a sort of marketplace had opened up where some people charged ₹10,000, some ₹15,000, and others ₹20,000, after which applications were submitted using ministers' IDs. This means that no ordinary or genuinely needy person actually got a pension."

Scrapping of FIFO System Questioned

Raising concerns over the ration card process, he continued, "Will something similar now happen with ration cards as well? Before the AAP government came to power in Delhi, there were massive irregularities in ration cards, and a similar market had emerged where only those who paid money would get ration cards made. The AAP government introduced a system based on 'FIFO' (First In First Out). Whoever applied first would get their ration card first. Nobody needed recommendations or influence. You simply had to apply, and the software itself would process applications according to the queue. No one could manipulate it even if they wanted to."

The AAP MLA emphasised, "Now the BJP government has come to power, and the first thing they did was remove the FIFO system. This means that now only those with connections will get ration cards, while those without influence will not. As a result, poor people will not get ration cards. Once again, a marketplace has opened up where these people will extort as much money as they can. Whoever pays will get a ration card, and whoever does not pay will not. This means ration cards are now being cancelled only so that corruption can take place in the issuance of new ration cards and their loot can continue."

'Spare the Poor': AAP's Appeal to Government

Appealing to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Sanjeev Jha said, "At least spare the poor. Poor people voted with great hopes, so why is the government now kicking them in the stomach? If poor people are exploited and harassed, their suffering carries consequences. A person who depends on government rationing through a ration card is among the poorest sections of society. Therefore, the Aam Aadmi Party hopes that at least such people will be spared by this government." (ANI)