Ahead of a meeting to resolve internal differences in Punjab Congress, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said state chief Raja Warring 'should have come on his own.' The meeting was held with AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel to address the rifts.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring "should have come on his own" as senior party leaders assembled for a meeting with AICC General Secretary in-Charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel amid efforts to address differences within the state unit.

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Speaking to reporters before the meeting began, Randhawa said he did not want to comment before the discussions but remarked that Warring should have attended the meeting voluntarily. "There is no point in saying anything before the meeting. Raja Warring is the state party President. He should have come on his own. I have no grudges. I have worked with him. He ought to realise who is actually upset," Randhawa said.

Leaders Maintain Cautious and United Front

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also refrained from commenting on the agenda of the meeting, saying discussions should take place before any conclusions are drawn. "We are about to go inside for the meeting. We will speak to everyone there first. I can't disclose anything beforehand. You already know what our stand is," Channi told ANI.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the party intended to resolve all issues internally and would not discuss its differences in public. "Whatever grievances or differences exist, we will keep internal matters within the family. We wouldn't air them on a public platform. These are private family matters. We are seeking a solution to these internal issues," Pargat Singh said.

Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinky also dismissed speculation of factionalism within the party, asserting , "There is no factionalism or infighting within the Congress. This narrative has been manufactured by our opposition parties. The entire party is united. There is no issue. No one has been sidelined. Can India be divided anywhere from Kashmir to Kanyakumari? Similarly, the party is united."

Meeting Amidst Organisational Changes

The meeting comes amid speculation over internal differences in the Punjab Congress following recent organisational changes in the state unit. On Friday, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had said that Bhupesh Baghel would first hold separate discussions with senior leaders before convening a joint meeting, expressing confidence that all leaders would soon be seen on a common platform.

Earlier this week, Channi, Randhawa, Pargat Singh and several other senior Congress leaders had held a separate meeting, maintaining that despite differences of opinion, the party remained united and committed to resolving internal issues through discussions with the party high command.

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