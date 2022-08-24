ED, CBI, and IT are three 'jamaai' of BJP: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over raids

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said his family had paid the price for their socialist beliefs. Furthermore, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to 'break' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Party to 'wipe out socialist ideology' during a debate on the 'New Mahagathbandhan' government's motion of confidence.

Following the raids on several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders ahead of the floor test, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax (IT) department 'three jamaai' (sons-in-law), adding that the Party sent these probe agencies to states where it didn't have control.

During a debate on the 'New Mahagathbandhan' government's motion of confidence, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to 'break' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Party to 'wipe out socialist ideology.'

The RJD leader said that his father, Lalu Prasad, mother, Rabri Devi, sister, and he have all paid the price for their socialist beliefs. "The CM and I share the same viewpoint. You (BJP) will not be able to reap what we socialists have sown," Yadav added.

The RJD heir apparent also expressed disappointment over reports in the media that a mall being raided by the CBI in Gurugram belonged to him.

"These news organisations should do some research. It was inaugurated by a BJP MP and belonged to someone from Haryana," Yadav explained.

"People in Delhi do not comprehend the spirit of Bihar. In this situation, intimidation is ineffective. Sending three 'jamaai' will not frighten us. The BJP resembles a wedding procession without the groom," said Yadav, slamming the saffron party's inability to decide who would now lead the opposition.

Yadav also stated that Nitish Kumar made a 'courageous decision,' which has given the country's people a 'new ray of hope.'

He also reminded BJP leaders that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You're all scared of the 2024 elections because the Bihar opposition will eliminate the BJP. Thus, three 'jamaai' are being sent," he continued. BJP leaders objected to the repeated use of the word 'jamaai.'

Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari told them he would look into the rulebook and remove the term if it was unparalleled.

(With inputs from PTI)

