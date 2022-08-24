Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED, CBI, and IT are three 'jamaai' of BJP: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over raids

    RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said his family had paid the price for their socialist beliefs. Furthermore, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to 'break' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Party to 'wipe out socialist ideology' during a debate on the 'New Mahagathbandhan' government's motion of confidence.

    ED CBI and IT are three 'jamaai' of BJP: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over raids - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    Following the raids on several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders ahead of the floor test, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax (IT) department 'three jamaai' (sons-in-law), adding that the Party sent these probe agencies to states where it didn't have control.

    During a debate on the 'New Mahagathbandhan' government's motion of confidence, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to 'break' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Party to 'wipe out socialist ideology.'

    The RJD leader said that his father, Lalu Prasad, mother, Rabri Devi, sister, and he have all paid the price for their socialist beliefs. "The CM and I share the same viewpoint. You (BJP) will not be able to reap what we socialists have sown," Yadav added.

    The RJD heir apparent also expressed disappointment over reports in the media that a mall being raided by the CBI in Gurugram belonged to him.

    "These news organisations should do some research. It was inaugurated by a BJP MP and belonged to someone from Haryana," Yadav explained. 

    "People in Delhi do not comprehend the spirit of Bihar. In this situation, intimidation is ineffective. Sending three 'jamaai' will not frighten us. The BJP resembles a wedding procession without the groom," said Yadav, slamming the saffron party's inability to decide who would now lead the opposition.

    Yadav also stated that Nitish Kumar made a 'courageous decision,' which has given the country's people a 'new ray of hope.'

    He also reminded BJP leaders that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "You're all scared of the 2024 elections because the Bihar opposition will eliminate the BJP. Thus, three 'jamaai' are being sent," he continued. BJP leaders objected to the repeated use of the word 'jamaai.'

    Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari told them he would look into the rulebook and remove the term if it was unparalleled.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers

    Also read: CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

    Also read: 'Bowing before majority': Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test

     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month

    Army warns against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms in Kashmir - adt

    Army warns against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms in Kashmir

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report AJR

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report

    How is Tomato Flu different from Monkeypox? Know symptoms, treatment, and precautions here - adt

    How is Tomato Flu different from Monkeypox? Know symptoms, treatment, and precautions here

    80 per cent Delhi s entire bus fleet to be completely electric by 2025 announces Kejriwal gcw

    80% of Delhi's entire bus fleet to be completely electric by 2025, announces Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    Army warns against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms in Kashmir - adt

    Army warns against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms in Kashmir

    Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

    Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report AJR

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon