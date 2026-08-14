Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led a Tiranga Rally at Rail Bhawan on Independence Day eve as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Indian Railways is also commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with quizzes and cultural programmes.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led a Tiranga Rally within the premises of Rail Bhawan on the eve of Independence Day. Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, Board Members, DGs and other senior officials participated in the rally, reaffirming the collective spirit of patriotism and national unity.

According to a release from Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways is actively participating in the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, celebrating the spirit of patriotism, national pride and unity across the railway organisation. The campaign is being organised in integration with the third phase of the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with a series of programmes being organised at Rail Bhawan to highlight the historical, cultural and national significance of the iconic national song.

'Vande Mataram' Commemoration Events

As part of the celebrations, a quiz competition on '150 Years Journey of Vande Mataram' was also organised on August 10, 2026, at Rail Bhawan. The programme provided an opportunity for officials to engage with the rich history and enduring legacy of the national song.

A special cultural programme on 'Patriotic Songs' was organised on August 11, 2026, at Rail Bhawan. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation and celebrated the spirit of patriotism through musical performances, a release said.

As part of the celebrations on August 14, 2026, a Mass Singing of 'Vande Mataram' was also organised at Rail Bhawan. Through these programmes, Indian Railways is reinforcing the spirit of patriotism, national pride and unity among its officials and employees while commemorating the historic legacy of 'Vande Mataram'.

The celebrations under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign reflect the collective participation of Indian Railways in celebrating the nation's heritage and its aspirations for a modern and progressive India, a release added. (ANI)