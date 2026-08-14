A 27 year old IT professional plans to retire at 35 with a corpus of ₹2.5 crore. His story went viral after he shared his 'FIRE' plan and the difficulty of finding a suitable partner on Reddit. His goal is to leave his corporate job and become a screenwriter.

While most 27-year-olds are busy climbing the career ladder, one IT professional is already planning his exit from the corporate world by age 35. This 27-year-old, who earns ₹23 lakh a year, has a solid plan to build a ₹2.5 crore corpus in the next eight years, quit his job, and jump into the film industry. His story became a hot topic after he shared his 'FIRE' (Financial Independence, Retire Early) plan and his struggles to find a suitable partner on the social media platform Reddit.

A Future Plan That's No Small Deal

The young man currently takes home ₹1.5 lakh per month and saves a massive ₹1.25 lakh. He has already invested ₹20 lakh. His plan is to increase his monthly SIP amount by 5 percent every year. Assuming an average return of 12 percent, his investment could grow to ₹2.8 crore in eight years. After taxes, he expects to have around ₹2.5 crore in hand. But that's not all. To hit his financial target, he has also planned some strict lifestyle rules. He won't buy a luxury house until he's 50. A car worth ₹10-12 lakh is only on the cards after he turns 30. He is also looking for a wife who has her own income and a similar financial mindset. The man insists on a working partner to maintain a high savings rate even after marriage. "Today, I earn ₹1.5 lakh and save ₹1.25 lakh. After marriage, expenses will go up. So, I want my wife to contribute at least ₹75,000 per month to the household. To be clear, I am looking for a partner," he wrote.

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Can't Seem to Find a Suitable Partner

However, his main complaint is that he can't find a partner who meets his criteria. He mentioned that after searching on matrimonial sites across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, he found only 30 profiles that fit his requirements. He sent 10 requests, but all of them were rejected. Early retirement for him doesn't mean he'll stop working completely. Instead, his plan is to leave his corporate job and become a screenwriter in the film industry. He added that he has contacts in film production companies and expects to earn around ₹35,000 per month from his writing. The man's post has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some pointed out that he is putting himself under unnecessary pressure, others reminded him that he might not have factored in real-life future expenses.

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