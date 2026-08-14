The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for nationwide demonstrations on August 17, including a massive dharna at Jantar Mantar, to press the Central Government on long-pending issues concerning workers, pensioners, and the unorganised sector.

The Central Executive Committee (Kendriya Karya Samithi KKS) of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called upon all its units across the country to organise nationwide demonstrations on August 17. The objective of this nationwide mobilisation is to press the Central Government to address the long-pending issues of workers, employees, pensioners, scheme workers, and the vast unorganised workforce.

As part of this nationwide programme, BMS will organise a massive dharna and pradarshan (demonstration) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on August 17. Workers from various sectors, federations, and unions affiliated with BMS are expected to participate in large numbers to voice their collective concerns and demands.

At the Central Executive Committee meeting held in Ranchi in July 2026, all 28 State units and 42 Industrial Federations were directed to organise demonstrations, rallies, and dharnas at district headquarters and to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Labour Minister through the district authorities.

Key Demands of the BMS

Pawan Kumar, National Vice President, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, speaking to ANI, said that the major demands of BMS include "increasing the minimum pension under EPS-95 to ₹7,500 per month and linking it with Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme; increasing the ESI wage ceiling from ₹21,000 to 42,000.. Increase the EPF wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000."

"Implement bonus on full wages in accordance with the new labour codes and increase the bonus calculation ceiling beyond ₹7,000. Increase gratuity from 15 days' wages to 30 days' wages without any ceiling. Adopt a scientific and inflation-linked minimum wage formula," he added

BMS Vice President further demanded to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi, ASHA, Mid-Day Meal, NHM and other scheme workers. Ensure equal pay for equal work for all categories of contractual and outsourced employees. Provide strict punishment for contractors and manpower agencies involved in wage theft. Implement a five-day banking system. Fill all vacancies in government services and public establishments at the earliest. 12. Convene the Indian Labour Conference immediately and restore the Old Pension.

Concerns Over New Labour Codes

Pawan Kumar, BMS Vice President, further told ANI that Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh reiterated its strong opposition to several provisions of the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH&WC Code), which, in the organisation's view, dilute workers' rights, job security, and social protection.

"BMS demands that the Government initiate a formal dialogue with Central Trade Unions and bring suitable amendments to the labour codes in the interest of workers," he added

Focus on 'Scheme Workers'

BMS has also urged both the Central and State Governments to reconsider the very concept of "scheme workers." Welfare schemes such as the Anganwadi programme, launched in October 1975, have been functioning for nearly half a century. These workers often perform duties for 10-12 hours or more, yet they are not recognised as regular workers and remain outside the effective protection of labour laws and social security mechanisms.

The organisation has called upon the Government to initiate discussions with Central Trade Unions on the future of more than one crore scheme workers and to formulate a new national policy suited to India's realities and the changing world of work.

A Call for Workers' Dignity

BMS appeals to workers, employees, pensioners, bank employees, contractual workers, scheme workers, and all sections of the unorganised workforce to participate in large numbers in the nationwide demonstrations on 17 August 2026, especially in the massive protest and demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

The organisation stated that this movement is not merely about a list of demands; it is a movement for workers' dignity, social security, fair wages, secure employment, and the protection of labour rights. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)