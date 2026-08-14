On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, DMRC has set up exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate Metro stations. Open till August 21, they vividly portray the agony and pain of millions who were victims of the 1947 Partition.

Marking the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which is observed annually on August 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) set up exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate Metro stations. The exhibition vividly portrayed the horrors of partition and its profound impact on our shared history, according to a release.

A Solemn Reminder of History's Scars

The observance of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the victims of Partition. It serves as a solemn reminder of the largest displacement of human population in our country's history, an event that claimed countless lives and forever altered the nation's social fabric.

It provides a reflective and educational experience, offering visitors an in-depth understanding of the tragic events surrounding partition, the release said.

Exhibition at Metro Stations

In addition to Rajiv Chowk, a similar exhibition is also displayed at the Kashmere Gate Metro station, ensuring that more commuters have the opportunity to engage with this important piece of history. The exhibitions will be available for public viewing till August 21.

The Trauma of Partition

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition.

The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians. The partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages, towns, and cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees. (ANI)