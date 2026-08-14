PM Modi hailed President Murmu's 80th Independence Day eve address as an inspiration for a Viksit Bharat. The President spoke on freedom, the Tricolour, military prowess like Operation Sindoor, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

PM Modi Hails President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that President Droupadi Murmu's Address to the Nation on the eve of the 80th Independence is an inspiration for people to work with renewed determination for a Viksit Bharat. In a post on X, PM Modi said that President Murmu's address was "motivating and thoughtful". The Prime Minister said that President Murmu's thoughts reflect the strength of our nation and the aspirations of every Indian. "A motivating and thoughtful address by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of Independence Day. Her thoughts reflect the strength of our nation and the aspirations of every Indian. Her message inspires us all to work with renewed determination for a Viksit Bharat.

In her address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu said that the true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens can utilise opportunities to fulfil their aspirations and work towards the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world.

President Murmu's Message to the Nation

The President said the Tricolour is the "symbol of our freedom". "On the eve of our Independence Day, I convey my warm greetings to all of you for this national festival. In a few hours from now, our country will witness the auspicious beginning of the 80th year since its independence. All Indians, living in the country and abroad, celebrate this festival with great joy. Our Tricolour is the symbol of our freedom. We unfurl it with immense pride," she said.

On Military Prowess and National Interest

She also spoke about the country's military prowess, including Operation Sindoor. She said that the operation sent a firm message to terrorists and their backers that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions, noting that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a decisive step in the interest of the nation, especially the farmers.

80th Independence Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' (power of youth) in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the celebrations at the Red Fort. (ANI)