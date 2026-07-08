An ordinary First AC compartment on an Indian Railways train has taken the internet by surprise after being transformed into a lavish romantic retreat, complete with flowers, balloons, fairy lights and rose petals.

An ordinary First AC compartment on an Indian Railways train has taken the internet by surprise after being transformed into a lavish romantic retreat, complete with flowers, balloons, fairy lights and rose petals. The viral video has sparked mixed reactions. The clip was shared on X by Godman Chikna with the caption, "What’s happening here," offering viewers a glimpse inside a private First AC coupe that appeared to have been specially decorated for a newlywed couple or a romantic celebration.

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The usually simple train cabin had undergone a dramatic makeover. Red, pink and white balloons adorned the ceiling, while floral decorations lined the walls. Heart-shaped curtains further elevated the romantic ambience, turning the compartment into what many described as a scene straight out of a Bollywood love story.

The berth was elegantly decorated with rose petals arranged in heart-shaped patterns. Fairy lights, candles, fresh flowers and a glowing "LOVE YOU" sign completed the eye-catching setup, giving the private coupe the feel of a luxury honeymoon suite rather than a railway compartment.

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First AC coaches have long been the preferred choice for passengers seeking privacy and comfort. Their lockable two-berth coupe offers a secluded travel experience, making them popular for couples and families. Over the years, many travellers have personalised these spaces for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

As the video gained traction online, users quickly christened the unique celebration "honeymoon on wheels," flooding the comments section with memes and witty reactions. Many praised the creativity and effort behind the elaborate decoration, saying the couple had gone the extra mile to make the occasion unforgettable.

Others questioned whether such extensive decorations were permitted inside railway coaches. A section of users also raised safety concerns over the use of candles, while a few pointed out that railway staff might ultimately have to deal with the cleanup after the celebration.