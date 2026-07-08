FAIMA urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the immediate arrest of accused in the assault on doctors at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital, calling for a zero-tolerance policy against violence targeting medical professionals.

FAIMA Urges Immediate Intervention

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging his immediate intervention to ensure the arrest of all those accused in the alleged assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli and calling for a zero-tolerance policy against violence targeting medical professionals.

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In its letter to the Chief Minister, FAIMA strongly condemned the alleged assault and said repeated attacks on healthcare workers have emerged as one of the gravest challenges facing India's healthcare system.

A 'Grave Challenge' to Healthcare

"The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expresses its strongest condemnation of the brutal assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital, Dombivli," the association said.

The organisation said violence against doctors not only threatens the safety of healthcare professionals but also adversely affects patient care and public health. "Violence against doctors has become one of the most serious challenges facing the healthcare system in our country. Time and again, doctors and healthcare professionals have been subjected to physical assaults, intimidation and abuse while performing their professional duties. Such repeated incidents not only endanger the lives of healthcare workers but also severely compromise patient care and public health," the letter stated.

FAIMA also referred to statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah supporting the safety and dignity of healthcare workers and urged the Maharashtra government to demonstrate a similar commitment by taking swift legal action.

Psychological Impact on Doctors

The association expressed concern over the growing psychological impact of attacks on medical professionals. "It is deeply unfortunate that doctors across the country continue to work under constant fear. The increasing incidents of violence, harassment and mental stress have also contributed to rising cases of depression and suicides among doctors," the letter said.

FAIMA stressed that doctors cannot be held responsible for systemic shortcomings such as the shortage of NICU beds, inadequate infrastructure or administrative limitations and said violence against healthcare workers must attract the strictest legal consequences.

Key Demands for Action

Among its key demands, the association sought the immediate arrest of all accused, irrespective of their political affiliation, registration of stringent criminal offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, completion of the investigation within 24 hours, enhanced security in government hospitals across Maharashtra, implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against violence and institutional support and compensation for the affected healthcare workers.

Strike and Political Reactions

The appeal comes after doctors at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital launched a strike on Wednesday, alleging "complete lawlessness" following the alleged assault by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

Chief Patron of FAIMA, Dr Rohan Krishnan, termed the incident "deeply unfortunate" and reiterated the association's demand for strict action. "The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expresses its strongest condemnation of the brutal assault on doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital, Maharashtra. It is deeply unfortunate that doctors across the country continue to work under constant fear. The increasing incidents of violence, harassment and mental stress have also contributed to rising cases of depression and suicides among doctors," Krishnan said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar said the police are investigating the complaint and assured that physical assault cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. BJP MLA Pravin Darekar also condemned the incident, saying disputes regarding hospital functioning should be resolved through proper channels and not through physical assault.

The alleged assault occurred after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre visited the hospital. Mhatre has expressed regret over the incident and denied assaulting a woman doctor, claiming he merely tapped her hand while trying to draw attention to public grievances. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)