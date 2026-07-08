Gujarat government revises Diesel VAT Relief Scheme, removing the 20-metre boat length restriction. Now, all mechanised fishing boats are eligible for VAT relief of up to Rs 15 per litre, a move set to benefit over 18,000 registered boats.

In a major decision aimed at the economic empowerment of the fishing community, the Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a significant revision to the Diesel VAT Relief Scheme, removing the 20-metre boat length restriction for eligibility.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the decision was taken during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Briefing the media, Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said that the Cabinet has approved a major revision to the scheme providing VAT relief on diesel used by mechanised fishing boats.

Scheme Revised to Include All Boats

Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said that under the earlier provisions, only mechanised fishing boats measuring less than 20 metres in length were eligible for the scheme. The State Cabinet has now removed this restriction in the larger interest of the fishing community. As a result, all mechanised fishing boats in Gujarat, including deep-sea fishing boats, will now be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Eligibility and Registration

To avail the benefit, fishing boats must be registered on the Real Craft Portal and possess a valid fishing licence.

Financial Relief and Implementation

Shri Jitu Vaghani added that with this decision, more than 18,000 registered mechanised fishing boats across Gujarat will become eligible for diesel VAT relief.

He further said that all eligible mechanised fishing boats will be issued a Diesel Card under the scheme. Cardholders will receive diesel VAT relief of up to Rs 15 per litre. However, if the applicable VAT is less than Rs 15 per litre, the subsidy will be limited to the actual VAT amount.

The Minister said that extending this benefit to fishermen operating small, medium and large mechanised boats alike will significantly reduce their daily fuel expenses, strengthen their financial condition and enhance their income. He also urged fishermen who have not yet completed registration on the Real Craft Portal or obtained a valid fishing licence to do so at the earliest to avail the benefits of the revised scheme.