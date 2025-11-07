Railway Board Member (Finance) Usha Venugopal inspected Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and was deeply impressed by its progress. She praised the unit's high-quality locomotives, modern technology, and its contribution to a self-reliant India.

Member (Finance), Railway Board, Usha Venugopal, who was on an inspection visit to Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on Thursday, was deeply impressed by her inspection of the factory's various shops. Upon her arrival at BLW, General Manager Somesh Kumar presented her with a memento, and Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Sushil Kumar Srivastava welcomed her with a bouquet.

Thorough Inspection of Workshops

During her workshop visit, she thoroughly inspected the New Loco Frame Shop, Loco Assembly Shop, Truck Machine Shop and Loco Test Shop. She thoroughly reviewed the locomotive manufacturing process, technical expertise, quality standards, and safety measures, and gained a close understanding of the production processes. Venugopal paid special attention to the manufacturing details while inspecting the loco cab.

Praise for BLW's Progress and Vision

Following the inspection, she expressed her satisfaction with the progress of BLW with the officials. She said, "BLW is an important and prestigious production unit of Indian Railways, where high-quality locomotives are being manufactured using modern technology. The work culture and dedication here are realising the resolve of a self-reliant India." She further stated that BLW's contributions in the areas of financial management, innovation, and quality control in locomotive manufacturing are an inspiration for other units.

Commendation for Women Employees

During the inspection, the women employees working in the workshop warmly welcomed the Member (Finance), which doubled her enthusiasm. Venugopal commended the dedication and efficiency of the women employees, saying, "The women power at BLW is making excellent contributions in the technical field, which is truly inspiring."

Present on this occasion were Principal Financial Advisor Muktesh Mittal, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (Headquarters) Ajay Srivastava, Chief Electrical Engineer (Inspection) Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Electrical Engineer (Loco) Arvind Kumar Jain, Chief Design Engineer (Diesel) Praveen Kumar, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Production and Marketing) Sunil Kumar, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Service Engineer) Neeraj Jain, Chief Safety Officer Ram Janm Choubey, Works Electrical Engineer Ankita Sharma, Works Managers Ravindra Kant Gupta and Krishna Mohan Chauhan, Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer Farooq Sagir and several other senior officials.

At the end of the inspection, Venugopal commended the work of Team BLW and expressed confidence that BLW will continue to play a leading role in the technological and industrial progress of Indian Railways in the future.