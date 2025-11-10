BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal claimed Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are "losing sleep" over the historic voter turnout in Bihar's first phase, asserting that they know power has slipped from their hands and are now trying to win just 20 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were "losing sleep" over historic voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. Dismissing the allegations of voter turnout "figures being hidden", he said that nobody takes Tejashwi and Rahul seriously.

"Nobody takes Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi seriously. Voter turnout was being announced every hour. There was record-breaking voting for the first time. Naturally, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are losing sleep. They know that power has slipped from their hands. They are now trying to win just 20 seats," Jaiswal told ANI in Bettiah.

Jaiswal defends ECI, slams 'vote bank' politics

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of a nexus between the centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP leader said that Rahul and Tejashwi dislike that "infiltrators" were being asked for birth certificates. He said that Gandhi's press conferences on "Vote Chori" were "false and lies."

"Deleting the names of 18 lakh deceased voters, removing duplicate names and demanding proof of birth from infiltrators are something that Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi dislike due to their vote bank. All press conferences over SIR done by Rahul Gandhi are false and lies. Rahul Gandhi himself doesn't know what he says. In 4 years, he will be a senior citizen. Still, he has no common sense," Jaiswal said.

Tejashwi, Rahul Raise Concerns Over Poll Process

His remarks follow Tejashwi Yadav's request for clarification from the ECI on the unpublished female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. The Election Commission is yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters earlier.

"Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets. CCTV cameras are being shut down. The Election Commission should clarify why this is not being disclosed," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'joint partnership' attacking democracy

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi stated that the "joint partnership" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was undermining India's democracy and constitution.

"The main issue is that democracy and Babasaheb's constitution are being attacked by the joint partnership of Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh. This is damaging to the country and Bharat Mata," Gandhi told reporters.

Bihar Elections: Next Phase and Results

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

The results for the legislative assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)