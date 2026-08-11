NDA MPs protested in Delhi, targeting the Opposition for avoiding Parliament discussions. They questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand and accused the Opposition of disrupting the House.

NDA MPs target Rahul Gandhi's silence

NDA MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Delhi targeting the Opposition, accusing it of avoiding discussions in Parliament while raising issues outside the House. The protest focused on the recent student agitation in Jharkhand, with BJP MPs questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the alleged use of lathis and water cannons against protesting students.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on the Jharkhand protests and asked him to respond. "When there is a lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi is silent. What is the reason behind his silence? We urge him to reply," Sarangi said.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also criticised the Congress leader over the issue and said justice should be delivered to the protesting youth in Jharkhand. "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi," Thakur said.

He alleged that the incident reflected the alleged mistreatment of youth in a state governed by parties supporting Gandhi. Thakur also accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of demanding answers from the Union Home Minister while not attending the House. "The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines," he said.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also targeted Gandhi, alleging that he was "running away from the House" and remaining silent on the alleged lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. "He should come to the House and answer on it," Chugh said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said the Union Home Minister was ready to discuss the students' protest in Parliament, but alleged that the Opposition was preventing the House from functioning. "The Home Minister is ready to hold a discussion in Parliament on the students' protest, but the Opposition is not letting the House function," Shinde said.

BJP MP Jagadambika Pal also raised the issue of police action in Jharkhand. "The way the police have carried out the lathi charge, used water cannons in Jharkhand, but today they are silent on it?" Pal said. He alleged that there was "chaos" in Parliament and said the Opposition was being exposed before the country through its silence on the Jharkhand student protests.

Protest background and Parliament deadlock

The remarks came amid an ongoing political dispute over the protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. The students have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe and recruitment reforms.

The Opposition and the government have also been at odds over the functioning of Parliament, with the NDA MPs accusing the Opposition of avoiding discussion while the Opposition has continued to raise issues concerning the government.(ANI)