HC Transfers Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Case to Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has passed an order in the case of Vignesh Shishir vs Rahul Gandhi, allowing the transfer of Criminal Misc Case No. 3156/2025 from the Special MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli to the Special MP-MLA Court in Lucknow. A single bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh accepted the plea, citing serious security threats to the petitioner and disruption of court proceedings in Raebareli.

The court noted concerns over law and order and interference in judicial functioning. The case relating to alleged British citizenship issues of Rahul Gandhi will now be heard by the Special MP-MLA Court in Lucknow, with the next hearing scheduled for 22 December.

Background of the Citizenship Complaint

Earlier, the Special MP-MLA Court in Raebareli admitted a criminal plea filed by a Karnataka-based leader alleging that Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship in violation of Indian law. The petition claimed that several offences may have been committed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Foreigners Act, Passport Act, and other relevant statutes. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the court has directed the Kotwali police station to submit a detailed report on the status of the investigation carried out so far in connection with the alleged citizenship matter. Bengaluru-based leader S Vignesh Shishir filed a petition before Special Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) Vivek Kumar against Gandhi. Shishir also accused the Congress leader of providing information to enemy countries and obtaining a fake passport.