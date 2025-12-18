Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Mercury Fluctuates, No Cold Wave Warning for Next 7 Days
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter has begun in Bengal at the beginning of Paush. The mercury has been much below normal since early morning in Lakshmibar. What will the weather be like in each district? For details, see the complete photo gallery
What will the weather be like today?
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of severe cold in the next five to seven days. The minimum temperature will fluctuate between one and two degrees Celsius. The cold feeling will decrease in the morning and evening. Light fog in the morning. Moderate fog at one or two places. There is no dense fog warning in the state. Basically, there is a possibility of clear skies throughout the day. Because, there is a cyclone in the area adjacent to Assam. Western storm in northwest India. Another western storm and cyclone are in Jammu and Kashmir adjacent to Pakistan. A new western storm will enter. There is also a westerly jet stream in north India.
Weather in South Bengal
Temperatures will rise slightly this week. In Kolkata, daytime temperatures will be below normal and nighttime temperatures will be above normal. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today is 15.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature has increased slightly. Today, the minimum temperature in the western districts will be between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be close to normal for the next few days.
Mercury drops in western districts
No major change in temperature. Night and day temperatures near or slightly above/below normal. Temperatures will remain the same for the next seven days. There is little chance of major temperature changes. Light fog/smog in the morning followed by clear skies. Dry weather for now; no chance of rain. The lowest temperature in the western districts will be between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the coastal districts may be 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.
Weather in North Bengal
Slight fog possible in the early morning. Later clear sky. Dry weather in North Bengal. Temperatures will be near normal. Winter mood will continue. There is no major change in temperature. Winter mood will decrease in the morning and at night. The feeling of cold will decrease a lot during the day. The minimum temperature in the hilly areas will be between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. In the hilly areas and the five upper districts, the temperature will be between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius. In Malda and adjacent districts, i.e. in the lower part of North Bengal, the temperature will be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.
Kolkata winter update
There is no possibility of winter for now. Night temperature is above normal; Day temperature in Kolkata has decreased. Kolkata has recorded a temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius today. There is no major change in the minimum temperature in the next few days. Mostly clear sky. Light fog/smog in the morning. Later clear sky. Dry weather. No possibility of rain. Winter feeling will decrease in the morning and evening. Day temperature is close to normal.
