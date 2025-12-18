Image Credit : Pixabay

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of severe cold in the next five to seven days. The minimum temperature will fluctuate between one and two degrees Celsius. The cold feeling will decrease in the morning and evening. Light fog in the morning. Moderate fog at one or two places. There is no dense fog warning in the state. Basically, there is a possibility of clear skies throughout the day. Because, there is a cyclone in the area adjacent to Assam. Western storm in northwest India. Another western storm and cyclone are in Jammu and Kashmir adjacent to Pakistan. A new western storm will enter. There is also a westerly jet stream in north India.