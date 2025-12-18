Image Credit : Getty

Cold conditions are expected to persist across Marathwada, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recording temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius and clear skies prevailing throughout the day. Vidarbha will continue to experience a cold wave-like situation, especially in the eastern parts of the region. In Nagpur, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the overall chill in the air will continue to be felt during mornings and nights.