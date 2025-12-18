- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions in the Telugu states are changing fast. While it's already freezing cold, the weather department is warning that some places might also get rain
Cold rains this time
Due to low pressures and cyclones in the Bay of Bengal, Telugu states saw heavy rains. It's clear it's raining out of season. Now, the cold is intense, with rain in some AP areas.
Light rains
The weather dept warns of light rain with the cold. Winds from the Bay of Bengal are hitting Tamil Nadu, causing rain. Bordering AP areas may also see drizzles and moderate rain.
Rains in AP today..?
On Dec 18, expect partly cloudy skies and light rain. A similar pattern continues on Dec 19 with drizzles. The weather dept warns of intense cold winds and dense, rain-like fog.
Cold wave grips AP
Cold winds are intense in Andhra Pradesh, with temps dropping in hilly areas. In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, places like Araku hit 3°C. People are staying indoors due to the cold.
The cold is killing it in Telangana...
Telangana has weird weather, with low temps even near Hyderabad. Patancheru hit 8°C. The Met Centre warns of extreme cold in many districts and dangerous conditions from Dec 18-21.
