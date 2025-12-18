BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said 25 observations were made on MHA bills at a JPC meeting. MPs sought evidence-based justification, which the MHA will provide in four weeks. The next meeting on Jan 7 will involve constitutional experts.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday stated that 25 observations were put forward by various political parties on the bills presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the second meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). "We held the second meeting of the JPC... There was a comprehensive deliberation on various provisions of the bill. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) presented the bills... Thereafter, the Ministry of Law and Justice also offered its standpoint on the bills... Thereafter, MPs from various political parties put forth 25 observations..." she said.

MHA to Provide Evidence-Based Justification

She further noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs will present an oral evidence-based justification for the bills placed in the Lok Sabha. "Everybody was keen to have their queries answered by the MHA. The MHA was given four weeks, and they would be giving oral evidence on all those issues raised. Two major issues came forward today in the meeting. One was that the MPs wanted evidence-based justification for the bills placed in the Lok Sabha... Number two, is there any practice of this kind prevalent in other countries?" she added.

Next JPC Meeting and Expert Opinion

Furthermore, Sarangi stated the next meeting of JPC will be held on January 7, under the observation of constitutional experts, who will present their opinions on the bill. "The next meeting date was unanimously set for the 7th of January. We also made a very good decision today... It was decided to have constitutional experts here. We would be hearing their opinion on the bill..." she said.

Bills Under JPC Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of JPC is set to examine the Constitution 130th Amendment, the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The JPC is currently reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These Bills, introduced on December 17 in the Lok Sabha last year and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country.