Telangana Congress leaders held the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Yatra, criticising the BJP. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that 'changing winds' in the country would make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India.

Telangana Congress leaders, including state party president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao, and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, participated in the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Yatra at Charminar in Hyderabad, where they highlighted the former Prime Minister's message of communal harmony and criticised the BJP over alleged religious divisions.

'Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister'

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become the next Prime Minister, citing what he described as changing political circumstances in the country. “On many issues, we see the winds are changing in the country. The changing atmosphere leaves no doubt in my mind. Because of this changing atmosphere in the country, Rahul Gandhi is getting a chance to become the Prime Minister; the winds of change are pushing the country's politics in that direction. I am very sure that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of India,” Reddy said.

Rajiv Gandhi's Message of Harmony

Telangana State Government Advisor and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao recalled Rajiv Gandhi's message of harmony, saying the former Prime Minister had advocated love and respect for people of all religions. “When opportunistic parties started making an attempt to break the country, he brought in 'sadbhavna' — love everyone, be it a Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Parsi. This country belongs to everyone. Everyone fought the freedom struggle, fought to chase away the British,” Rao said.

He further alleged that the country's secular character was being weakened and called for maintaining communal harmony. “That independence is now being chipped away. This is 'Akhand Bharat', a secular country. There should be love and harmony in the country,” he added.

'Current government is one of Durbhavna'

Congress National Secretary Sachin M Sawant also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of promoting division among communities. “Today, we took out organised 'Sadbhavana Samaroh Yatra' in memory of Rajiv Gandhi. His entire life was a symbol of sacrifice, dedication, and harmony. Unfortunately, the current government, which has been in power for the last 12 years, is a government of 'Durbhavna'. They create hatred among people and divide them. This doesn't strengthen the nation. A nation is strengthened through love. That is the difference between Congress ideology and their ideology,” Sawant said.

'BJP creating divides for political interests'

Telangana Congress president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud said Rajiv Gandhi had undertaken the Sadbhavna Yatra from Charminar to promote Hindu-Muslim unity. “When communal harmony was suffering here, Rajiv Gandhi came here to take out a 'Sadbhavna Yatra' from this very Charminar. He made every effort to uphold Hindu-Muslim unity. So, the Telangana Congress holds 'Sadbhavna' commemoration day,” Goud said.

Accusing the BJP of creating religious and caste divisions for political interests, Goud urged people to follow Rajiv Gandhi's path of unity. "Rajiv Gandhi made an initiative to unite citizens, and just the opposite of that, the BJP is creating religion and caste divides for their political interests. We remember Rajiv Gandhi on this day. We should all walk his path. Gandhi family has always made sacrifices for this country," he added.