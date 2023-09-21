Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral WATCH

    Rahul Gandhi's decision to step into the shoes of railway porters for a day not only resonated with the laborers but also emphasized his commitment to understanding the diverse challenges faced by ordinary people across the country.

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a striking gesture of solidarity as he donned the attire of a porter to meet with railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi on Thursday. In an effort to connect with the porters and understand their challenges, Rahul Gandhi not only sported the classic red shirt and porter's badge but also actively engaged in carrying loads alongside them.

    As he interacted with the porters, hundreds of them surrounded him, applauding his genuine effort to connect with their daily struggles. A viral video captured the heartwarming moment when porters placed a trolley bag on Rahul Gandhi's head, and with a smile, he accepted the load. In unison, the porters chanted slogans in appreciation of his empathetic gesture.

    The Congress party highlighted this people-centric initiative on social media, stating, "People's leader Rahul Gandhi met porters at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porters of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him. Today Rahul reached there and listened to them. Bharat Jodo journey continues."

    Rahul Gandhi's decision to step into the shoes of railway porters for a day not only resonated with the laborers but also emphasized his commitment to understanding the diverse challenges faced by ordinary people across the country.

     

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
