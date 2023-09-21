Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive police raids sweep Punjab to arrest gangsters linked to Goldy Brar

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously registered a case against Goldie Brar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Several other cases in Punjab also stand unresolved, involving his alleged criminal activities.

    In a concerted effort to apprehend gangsters closely associated with Goldy Brar, a key accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the Punjab Police initiated a series of raids across multiple districts in the state. These raids commenced at 7 am and are scheduled to continue until 2 pm, reports said.

    The operation was launched following directives from higher authorities to detain the suspects. A comprehensive report detailing the outcomes of the raids is expected to be submitted to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) by 5 pm on the same day.

    Notorious Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

    Goldie Brar, having managed to evade authorities in India, sought refuge in Canada and the United States, while some of his accomplices remained within the country.

    In a significant development, the NIA recently released two lists containing the names and photographs of 54 individuals wanted in connection with investigations into two cases registered the previous year. These cases aim to dismantle terror-gangster networks operating within the country.

     

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused to stay in presidential suite during G20 Summit: Report

    Notably, the lists featured numerous wanted gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh Gill. These actions reflect the ongoing efforts to address the complex challenges posed by organized crime and associated individuals in the region.

