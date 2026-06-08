YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of Chennai City Police in Madurai. The action was taken over allegations that he uploaded a series of videos criticising the TVK government, CM C. Joseph Vijay, and several state cabinet members.

YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police from Madurai on Monday in connection with allegations that he uploaded a series of videos criticising the TVK government, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and several members of the state cabinet.

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Police Action Follows Complaints

According to police sources, the action was taken following complaints over content posted by Maridhas on social media platforms. A special team from Chennai arrived in Madurai and took him into custody for further investigation. Officials said the videos allegedly contained remarks against the state government and senior ministers. He was subsequently brought to Chennai for questioning in connection with the case. Further details regarding the charges and the investigation are awaited. The probe is currently underway. (ANI)