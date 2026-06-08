The Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17 will transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers for the June 21 medical entrance examination to 18 Air Force Stations across the country.

The Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17 will transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers for the June 21 medical entrance examination to 18 Air Force Stations across the country. From these air force stations, the papers will be securely transported to examination centres, a top defence official said.

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Apart from Mi-17, the official stated other military aircraft will also be deployed to safely transport question papers across the country for the re-examination.

“The aim is to ensure that there is no paper leak or security lapse of any kind during the examination.”

This security arrangement has been put in place following the irregularities and paper leak controversy that emerged in the previous examination.

As part of this, other military resources are being used for the transportation of question papers.

The official further added that the Union government and concerned agencies are taking every possible step to conduct the NEET-UG re-exam in a completely transparent and impartial manner this time.