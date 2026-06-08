Srinagar Police attached properties worth Rs 4 crore of two alleged drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. The action is part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan. The seized assets include a house, shops, and land acquired from drug trafficking.

Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth around Rs 4 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials said on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Attachments

According to the release, in a strong move against the narcotics trade under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, Police Station Sangam attached assets valued at approximately Rs 3 crore belonging to Gulam Ahmad Dar in connection with FIR under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

The attached properties include a residential house, commercial shops, and land. Investigations revealed these properties were acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking, the official said in its release.

In a separate action, Police Station Nowhatta attached a residential property worth about Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohd Shafi Sheikh, linked to FIR under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Authorities said the property was identified as illegally acquired through the narcotics trade.

The attachments were carried out under the NDPS Act to prevent concealment, transfer, or disposal of assets generated through illegal drug operations.

Police Vow to Dismantle Narcotics Networks

Srinagar Police said, "We remain committed to dismantling narcotics networks by targeting both drug traffickers and the assets generated through criminal activities. Such action shall continue under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan. Together, let us build a Drug-Free Kashmir."

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)