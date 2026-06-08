INDIA bloc decides to write to the CJI over alleged 'vote loot' and electoral malpractice. The opposition alliance also unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister over irregularities in NEET and CBSE exams.

INDIA bloc to petition CJI over 'vote loot'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the INDIA bloc has decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice. Addressing a media briefing after a high-profile meeting of the Opposition alliance partners in New Delhi, Kharge said a consensus was reached to send a letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest. "It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon," he said.

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Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

Kharge also said the INDIA bloc had unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations. "It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader said.

Future Strategy and Coordination

Congress President Kharge detailed the bloc's immediate action plan, focusing on youth, institutional integrity, and a sustained joint opposition front. Kharge further said the alliance partners will now meet every two months to review national politics and coordinate strategy. He said that the next formal meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders has been locked in for August 8. and future dates will be decided and communicated dynamically.

The bloc is also tightening its legislative strategy ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Strategy meetings of all alliance partners will be held regularly inside the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to ensure a unified front against the treasury benches on a day-to-day basis. "The Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss the precarious current economic situation, unemployment, price rise and farmers' issue and other people-centric issues. It was agreed that all of the parties would meet every two months...The Parliament coordination will continue during the monsoon session with daily morning meetings in the Office of the Leader of the opposition..." kharge said.

"Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also joined the meeting virtually and shared their views. They, too, agree on all these issues," Kharge said.

Leaders Weigh In

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Saha Rahul Gandhi Ahead of the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for brotherhood and said that the INDIA bloc is eyeing the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. He said, "Bandhu raj (brotherhood) must be formed, and this will be our effort. In Uttar Pradesh, you're seeing what's happening; now even women are angry with them. That's why it's necessary to protect the values of democracy. "

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "There is an economic crisis in India. There is inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country."

BJP Dismisses Opposition Alliance

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak claimed that the INDIA bloc has no public support. Pathak said, "They have lost all public support. It is now evident that this is merely a gathering of power-hungry individuals vying for office." (ANI)