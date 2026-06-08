At Delhi's Cockroach Janta Party protest, a man said he had come to support his girlfriend after the NEET paper leak. The clip went viral online as users couldn't stop swooning at his 'green flag' energy.

Between the cockroach masks, fiery protest placards and loud demands for accountability at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, social media unexpectedly found a different story - a young man many users are now calling the internet's ultimate "green flag."

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During protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) where participants gathered to voice frustration over alleged NEET paper leak, examination and recruitment irregularities, a man was approached and asked why he had joined the demonstration.

His answer had little to do with politics.

Instead, he revealed that he was attending the protest to support his girlfriend.

According to him, his girlfriend had been emotionally affected by the NEET paper leak controversy and had been battling depression for more than a month. Unable to participate in the protest herself, he chose to show up in her place.

The brief exchange, captured in a video shared by news portal Bajarbattu on Instagram, quickly exploded across social media platforms. Within hours, the clip had gone viral, but not for the reasons many might have expected.

Internet users zeroed in on the boyfriend's quiet act of support. Comment sections flooded with admiration, with many jokingly asking where they could find someone like him. Others called him the “greenest flag on the internet.”

Cockroach Janta Party protest

The viral moment emerged during the first major on-ground mobilisation of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical movement that has gained momentum among students and job aspirants angered by repeated allegations of examination paper leaks and recruitment-related irregularities.

Hundreds of protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar wearing cockroach masks and carrying books, flowers and the national flag. The demonstrators demanded greater accountability in paper leak cases and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.