Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday strongly condemned the racial killing of Tripura students Anjel Chakma in Dehradun and accused the BJP of "normalising hate," which is leading to such incidents.

Rahul Gandhi, voicing against the brutal assault of Anjel Chakma, urged people to "reflect and confront" and not to become a "dead society."

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for 'Normalising Hate'

Rahul Gandhi's remark came after the attack on MBA student Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun. On December 9, Anjek Chakma succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Lok Sabha LoP said in a post on X.

"India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he added. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2005537768479637764?s=20

Rahul Gandhi further expressed solidarity with the Chakma family and the people of the Northeast. "My thoughts are with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and the Northeast. We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters," he said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home.

Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of ₹25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO.

Details of the Incident

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar provided details of the incident, saying it occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Premnagar police station area of Dehradun.

"Two students from Tripura, Anjel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work," Kumar said.

He said the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast. "A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered," he added.

The official confirmed that Anjel Chakma died while undergoing treatment. "Two days ago, Anjel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder charge has been added to the case," he said. (ANI)