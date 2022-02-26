  • Facebook
    Rahul Gandhi shares video of Indian students in bunkers, says 'Visuals disturbing'

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress released a video of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine on Saturday. As reports of students seeking refuge in bunkers appeared on Friday, Gandhi asked the Central Government to evacuate immediately. He stated while showing a video of the two kids, "Images of Indian students in bunkers are upsetting. Many are trapped in eastern Ukraine, which is under attack. My thoughts are with their distressed relatives. I once again request that the GOI carry out an immediate evacuation." 

     

    In the video, students have also claimed that several of them had collapsed due to the tight circumstances. Students further report that several of them have fainted due to the overcrowding in the basement due to the difficult situation. Students also stated that they are in communication with their parents back home and are regularly updating them on their predicament.

    Meanwhile, at least 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. This massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of the MEA and Indian missions in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Poland.

    The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that its camp offices in the western Ukrainian towns of Lviv and Chernivtsi are now open, which would come as a huge comfort to many trapped Indian nationals and students. The first group of Indian students has left Chernivtsi towards the border between Ukraine and Romania.

    Additional Russian-speaking officials are being dispatched to these camp offices to facilitate the process, and authorities at the camp are supporting Indian people in arranging their exit from Ukraine through surrounding border crossings.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    India's new Ukraine advisory: Contact Embassy, camp office before moving towards border

    India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution against Russian invasion

    IAF aircraft fleet on stand by for evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine

    Ukrainian man survives after Russian tank ran over his car (Watch)

    Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India begins evacuation flights to bring Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    India exits Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK, cites 'recent events'

    'We're all here, defending our Independence...' Ukraine President Zelesnkyy's late-night message

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

