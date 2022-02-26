Rahul Gandhi shares video of Indian students in bunkers, says 'Visuals disturbing'

Gandhi stated, while showing a video of the two kids, "Images of Indian students in bunkers are upsetting. Many are trapped in eastern Ukraine, which is under attack. My thoughts are with their distressed relatives. I once again request that the GOI carry out an immediate evacuation."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress released a video of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine on Saturday. As reports of students seeking refuge in bunkers appeared on Friday, Gandhi asked the Central Government to evacuate immediately. He stated while showing a video of the two kids, "Images of Indian students in bunkers are upsetting. Many are trapped in eastern Ukraine, which is under attack. My thoughts are with their distressed relatives. I once again request that the GOI carry out an immediate evacuation."

In the video, students have also claimed that several of them had collapsed due to the tight circumstances. Students further report that several of them have fainted due to the overcrowding in the basement due to the difficult situation. Students also stated that they are in communication with their parents back home and are regularly updating them on their predicament.

Meanwhile, at least 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. This massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of the MEA and Indian missions in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Poland.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that its camp offices in the western Ukrainian towns of Lviv and Chernivtsi are now open, which would come as a huge comfort to many trapped Indian nationals and students. The first group of Indian students has left Chernivtsi towards the border between Ukraine and Romania.

Additional Russian-speaking officials are being dispatched to these camp offices to facilitate the process, and authorities at the camp are supporting Indian people in arranging their exit from Ukraine through surrounding border crossings.

