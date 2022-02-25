Russia-Ukraine war: MEA camp offices operational in Lviv, Chernivtsi

Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these camp offices, and officials at the camp are assisting Indian citizens in facilitating their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings.

In a major relief to many stranded Indian nationals and students, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that its camp offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. The first batch of Indian students has left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border.

To make the process easier, additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these camp offices, and officials at the camp are assisting Indian citizens in facilitating their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory on Friday, urging all Indian nationals and students to remain strong, safe, and alert. The notification reassured everyone that the Indian government is "working around the clock to support" the Indian community in Ukraine. According to the report, the Indian government and the Indian Embassy are working to establish evacuation routes in Hungary and Romania.

"Indian nationals, particularly students living near border checkpoints, are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualise the option," the advisory continued.

It also stated that one should keep in touch with helpline numbers and student contractors at all times. It also stated that students and all nationals should have their passports, cash for emergency expenses, and other essentials with them. Finally, it advised printing the Indian flag and pasting it on the vehicle used for travel.

