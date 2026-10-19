Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam lambasted Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claims, stating his "intellect has been stolen". He challenged Gandhi to produce 13 affected voters and defended PM Modi against opposition criticism.

'Rahul Gandhi's intellect has been stolen'

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, challenging him to present 13 people whose votes were allegedly stolen. Krishnam said Rahul Gandhi had lost his sense of reason and questioned his claim that the votes of 13 crore people had been stolen. “Rahul Gandhi’s intellect has been stolen- not the votes, but his very sense of reason. If a person goes missing, they can be found and brought back. But how does one find something like one’s own intellect, once it has been stolen? He claims that the votes of 13 crore people have been stolen,” he said.

Alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the country, Krishnam challenged Gandhi to substantiate his claims by presenting voters whose names had allegedly been affected. “A conspiracy is being hatched to tear this country apart. They want to break this nation. He claims the votes of 13 crore people have been stolen; yet, I have not found even 13 individuals whose votes were allegedly stolen. I challenge Rahul Gandhi. He claims the votes of 13 crore people have been stolen; well, I challenge him to bring forward 13 people,” he said.

Defends PM Modi, questions 'democracy under threat' claims

Krishnam also defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the opposition’s repeated allegations that democracy was under threat in the country. “PM Narendra Modi is a very simple and emotional man. If someone other than PM Narendra Modi were the Prime Minister of this country: if it had been Indira Gandhi, all these people would be in Tihar Jail. They keep claiming, day in and day out, that democracy is being murdered. If there were no democracy in this country, would you be able to remain safe after hurling abuses at the Prime Minister every single day?” he said.

Slams opposition's demands for resignations

He further questioned the opposition’s demands for resignations of various constitutional and government officials, asking what it ultimately wanted to achieve. “Until yesterday, you claimed it was a minister’s fault and you even forced a resignation. Then you started demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner. But that wasn’t enough for you. Next, you demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice of India. What is it that you actually want? All of them to be investigated by the ED,” he added.

Acharya's remarks come amid continued protests by Opposition parties, the INDIA bloc and activists against the Election Commission's SIR exercise. (ANI)