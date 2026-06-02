LoP Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy extended wishes on Telangana's Formation Day, recalling the state's 'struggle and sacrifice'. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi also greeted the people, praising the state's cultural heritage and growth.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the citizens of Telangana on the occasion of the state's Formation Day, emphasising that the 'state is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Formation Day. Telangana is the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Today, we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams. The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of Telangana."

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Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, paid a floral tribute to Telangana Martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also extended wishes on the state formation day via X post, wrote, "For the aspirations of the martyrs... For the aspirations of the people... For the welfare of the poor... For the dreams of farmers... For the economic self-reliance of girls... For the golden future of the youth... For the vision of Telangana Rising... On this auspicious day... Let us renew our commitment. Happy Formation Day to the people of the state."

President, PM Extend Wishes

Meanwhile, marking Telangana's 11th Formation Day, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending warm greetings to its people, praising its rich cultural legacy and dynamic growth story. In a message shared on social media, the President lauded Telangana's journey as a young state swiftly emerging as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress. In a post on X, the President of India wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity."

PM Modi also extended wishes and wrote, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity." (ANI)