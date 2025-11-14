DPAP's Salman Nizami squarely blamed Rahul Gandhi for the Mahagathbandhan's Bihar poll defeat, calling him 'unfit for politics' and demanding his resignation. He slammed Congress's failed campaign strategy, leadership choices, and Rahul's non-seriousness.

Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party's (DPAP) spokesperson Salman Nizami blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was not fit for politics, and he should resign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nizami Slams Congress's Failed Strategy

Speaking to ANI, Salman Nizami said, "I had already predicted that the Congress was bound to lose. Their strategy, their way of functioning, helicopter and 5-star campaigning, has failed. When Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal left the party, stones were pelted at their homes because they had stated that organisational and strategic changes were needed within the party. Congress is losing elections after elections, and how many times will you launch a leader? How many more elections will you lose because of him and still declare yourself as your leader? You appointed Krishna Allavuru, a Shadi.com manager, as your election incharge. He is accused of selling seats."

He said that had a senior person been given that responsibility, the result would have been something else.

'Not Fit as a Leader'

"One day, Rahul Gandhi comes for election campaigning, cries vote chori, and the next day heads out to London or Colombia or Malaysia. No one knows why he goes there. People will give you a befitting reply when you raise questions about their festivals. He has failed as an LoP. If he has even a little shame, he should resign. He is not fit as a leader," he further said.

He further said that many Congress leaders left the party due to Rahul Gandhi.

Promotion of 'Shayar' Criticised

"You make a shayar your star campaigner and expect him to get you votes. What is Imran Pratapgarhi's background? He was nothing. You are sidelining leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid and promoting that shayar by sending him to the Rajya Sabha and making him the minority chairman...Can't you use your mind? How will you become a Prime Minister?," he further said.

'Rahul Gandhi is Not Fit for Politics'

He further said that Muslims of Bihar supported All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and gave them five seats. "Congress has hardly won 1 seat. Muslims of India have woken up. Congress cannot use Muslims anymore. Rahul Gandhi aspires to become the Prime Minister, but he struggles to convince people that he deserves the Position. You have failed. Your strategy has failed. You appointed a non-Hindi-speaking South Indian as your election in charge for a North Indian state. Rahul Gandhi has destroyed Congress. I dont think Congress will have a comeback for another 10-20 years. Rahul Gandhi is not fit for politics. Assam's CM was right about him. When I met Rahul Gandhi about the issues in Kashmir, he was playing with his dog," he further said.

NDA Registers Emphatic Win in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state.

According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 25 seats, with the final tally underway. According to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 78 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 66 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 16 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. For the Mahagathbandhan, RJD has secured 20 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just three seats. (ANI)