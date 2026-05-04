Rahul Gandhi congratulates actor Vijay on his party TVK's spectacular electoral debut in Tamil Nadu, calling the mandate a 'rising voice of youth'. TVK is poised to form the government, defeating the incumbent DMK and AIADMK.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on his party's performance in the elections, stating that the result reflects the growing voice of the youth. In a post on X, Gandhi said the mandate signifies an emerging youth-driven political sentiment that cannot be overlooked.

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I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support. I… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2026 "I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK's spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth, which cannot, and will not, be ignored. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support. I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry", he said.

TVK Dedicates Victory to Karur Stampede Victims

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, party leader Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said that the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident. He referred to a crowd stampede that occurred during the public outreach programme of TVK chief Vijay in Karur last year on September 27, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.

Setting a combative note, Arjuna, who is also TVK's general secretary of campaign management, described DMK as a party that uses "cash-for-votes", stating that the MK Stalin government was "thrown out" by the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people."

TVK Leads, DMK Trails in High-Stakes Fight

His remarks come as TVK debuted in style and has been leading in early trends since the morning. One of their biggest victory is winning over the Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency. This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

As of 8:00 PM, the ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 66 wins and leading in 40 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 32 wins and 28 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 26 wins and 21 leads. Congress has managed 2 victory with 3 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)

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