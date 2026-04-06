Addressing an election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread corruption in Puducherry, claiming a '30% commission' is taken on govt contracts. He promised full statehood and criticised the administration as a 'commission agent'.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Widespread Corruption

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged widespread corruption in Puducherry, claiming that a "30 per cent commission" is being taken on government contracts and accusing the administration of functioning like a "commission agent." Addressing an election rally in Lawspet, Gandhi also raised concerns over governance and law and order in the Union Territory.

"Everybody knows that there is a 30 per cent commission taken on all contracts. Govt has become a commission agent. There is a liquor license raj, no matter how much the public complains, nothing happens. They steal from the people, but they also steal from the god; law and order are declining," the Congress leader said.

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Pledge for Full Statehood

He further asserted that granting Puducherry full statehood would ensure its people have a greater voice in governance, while criticising rule by the Lieutenant Governor. "The most important thing the people of Puducherry will get a voice; we don't want Puducherry to be ruled by an LG like a king. We want people of Puducherry to run this beautiful state; that's why we are committed to statehood. Please support our Congress candidates and alliance candidates. Whenever I come to Puducherry, you show me tremendous love and support," he said.

Government 'Imposed from Delhi'

Gandhi also alleged that the government in Puducherry does not reflect the will of its people and claimed that it has been "imposed from Delhi." "It is pretty clear that the government in Puducherry isn't the expression of the people of Puducherry, but it's imposed from Delhi. There has always been a question of full statehood BJP promised it, but didn't fulfil. The BJP wants Puducherry to belong to Mr Adani. The strategic Karaikal has already been sold to him," he added.

Puducherry Election Details

Polling in Puducherry is scheduled to be held on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, followed by AINRC with eight seats. AIADMK won four seats, and DMK secured two seats, with a voter turnout of 83.6 per cent. (ANI)