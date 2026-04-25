Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha faced a significant online backlash after switching from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He lost nearly one million Instagram followers within 24 hours, a drop attributed to disappointment among his young, Gen Z supporters.

Raghav Chadha’s dramatic switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered a wave of backlash online, with the young Rajya Sabha MP reportedly losing nearly one million Instagram followers within just 24 hours of his political move.

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The sharp drop has drawn attention because Chadha had built a strong social media presence among younger Indians, especially Gen Z users who saw him as a modern and relatable political figure. Before joining the BJP, Chadha had around 14.6 million followers on Instagram. By Saturday afternoon, that number had fallen to nearly 13.5 million, according to media reports tracking his account.

Gen Z Backlash Hits Chadha’s Digital Image

Political observers say the sudden decline reflects disappointment among younger supporters who had followed Chadha for his polished image and youth-centric messaging. Over the years, he had gained attention for speaking about issues that resonated with urban voters, including work-life balance, rising living costs and gig economy concerns.

The backlash quickly spread across social media platforms, where users questioned his ideological shift. NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande wrote on X:

“A viral Gen Z ‘unfollow’ campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakh in 24 hours.”

He added, “The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight.”

The loss of followers may not directly affect Chadha’s political future, but it highlights how social media now plays a major role in shaping public perception, especially for younger politicians who rely heavily on digital engagement.

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Also Read: AAP calls its Rajya Sabha MPs 'traitors' for betraying party, joining BJP

Political Shift Sparks Wider Debate

Chadha announced his BJP entry a day after leaving AAP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs, creating one of the biggest internal setbacks for Arvind Kejriwal in recent years. The move significantly reduced AAP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha and gave the BJP a stronger presence in Parliament.

Explaining his decision, Chadha said he felt he was the “right man in the wrong party.”

However, many online users viewed the switch as a betrayal of the anti-BJP image Chadha had maintained for years. Old videos of him criticising the BJP resurfaced online soon after the announcement, adding to the criticism and fuelling the digital backlash.

While follower counts can fluctuate quickly, the scale of the reaction shows how strongly younger voters can respond when a political figure changes sides.

For Chadha, the move may strengthen his position inside the BJP — but online, the political cost appears to have arrived almost instantly.

Also Read: Why Sandeep Pathak’s AAP Exit May Hurt Arvind Kejriwal More Than Raghav Chadha’s