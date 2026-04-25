Seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs resigned, but Sandeep Pathak's departure is considered more damaging than the more public exit of Raghav Chadha. Pathak, a key behind-the-scenes strategist and organisational mind, was instrumental in AAP's election successes, like in Punjab.

The dramatic exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party has already shaken the party, but insiders believe one resignation may hurt Arvind Kejriwal more than the others — that of Sandeep Pathak.

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While Raghav Chadha became the public face of the rebellion after announcing the group’s merger with the BJP, Pathak’s departure has reportedly caused deeper concern within AAP because of his role as the party’s quiet strategist and trusted organisational mind. Party leaders had been preparing for Chadha’s exit after months of visible tension, but Pathak’s move came as a far bigger internal shock.

The Strategist AAP Did Not Expect to Lose

Unlike Chadha, who had become one of AAP’s most visible national faces, Pathak operated behind the scenes. Since joining the party in 2016, he built a reputation as a disciplined organiser who shaped election planning, candidate selection and grassroots expansion.

Within the party, he was often described as Kejriwal’s political brain. One senior leader reportedly admitted, “I could never have imagined that Sandeep would abandon AAP, let alone join the BJP.”

Pathak played a major role in building AAP’s successful Punjab campaign in 2022. He helped create a data-driven political model that allowed the party to convert public anger into a sweeping electoral victory. His exit now means AAP has lost not just a parliamentarian, but a leader who understood the party’s internal structure better than most.

Political analysts believe his move could be more damaging than Chadha’s because Pathak knew the party’s strategy, campaign systems and inner decision-making process.

Also Read: From 2 MLAs to 6 MPs: How Raghav Chadha’s AAP Split Could Boost BJP in Punjab Despite ‘Outsider’ Tag

Why Pathak’s Exit Hits Harder Than Chadha’s

Chadha’s fallout with the leadership had become increasingly public in recent months. After he was removed from key parliamentary responsibilities, many in the party believed a split was possible.

Pathak, however, had remained largely loyal in public and was still seen as part of the core leadership circle. That is why his resignation has triggered more anxiety within the party.

A senior AAP insider reportedly said Pathak had felt sidelined over the past year and believed his role had steadily diminished. According to one account, “No one had contacted him during the last one year.”

That sense of neglect may have widened the rift quietly until it became irreversible.

Because Pathak maintained close ties with party workers and regional organisers, his departure is being seen not just as a symbolic loss but as a structural one that could weaken AAP’s ability to prepare for future elections.

AAP Faces a Bigger Political Challenge Ahead

The timing of Pathak’s exit could not be worse for AAP. The party is already facing pressure ahead of key elections in Punjab, Gujarat and Goa. Losing a senior organiser while trying to rebuild after recent setbacks could deepen uncertainty inside the party.

Pathak’s move also gives the BJP a leader who understands AAP’s electoral methods from the inside. Analysts say that knowledge could prove valuable as the BJP tries to expand in states where AAP has built support.

Though Chadha remains the headline name in the rebellion, many within AAP now believe Pathak’s departure could leave a deeper scar.

Chadha may have delivered the public blow, but Pathak’s exit has exposed something more troubling for AAP — that even the party’s most trusted insiders may no longer believe in its future.

Also Read: Anatomy Of Rebellion: How Raghav Chadha Dealt AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal His Biggest Political Blow | Explained