IMD issues a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in nine Kerala districts, including Idukki and Ernakulam. The monsoon is expected to advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep, with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds across South India.

Yellow Alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Keralam, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the coming days. According to the IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.

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Monsoon Advances Across India

Earlier, the IMD said the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently stretches from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and additional regions of the Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

South India Forecast

South India is likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu experiencing wind speeds of 40-50 kmph. Kerala and Lakshadweep may see isolated heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh could face thundersqualls gusting up to 70 kmph, the weather department said.

Northeast and East India Weather

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall will continue, with isolated heavy showers predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the coming week.

Eastern states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated thundersqualls are also predicted in Odisha and Jharkhand.

IMD Issues Safety Advisory

The IMD further advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against heatwaves. Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rainfall and hail, and ensure livestock are sheltered with sufficient water.

With the monsoon spreading steadily across the country, authorities and citizens alike are being urged by the IMD to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines to mitigate the impact of extreme weather. (ANI)