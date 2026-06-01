Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu is set to inaugurate a new state-of-the-art OPD wing at Primus Super Speciality Hospital in South Delhi on June 2, aiming to bolster the city's healthcare infrastructure and reduce patient waiting times.

Amid the rapidly growing healthcare needs and increasing demand for modern medical facilities in the national capital, especially in South Delhi, residents are set to receive a major new healthcare facility. In this regard, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu will inaugurate the state-of-the-art new Outpatient Department (OPD) Wing at Primus Super Speciality Hospital on June 2, the release said.

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Strengthening Delhi's Healthcare Infrastructure

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 10:30 AM, is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening Delhi's healthcare infrastructure.

With the launch of the new facility, patients are expected to benefit from improved OPD services, reduced waiting time, easier access to specialist doctors, and advanced diagnostic facilities.

With Delhi's continuously rising population and increasing pressure on healthcare services, the expansion of modern medical infrastructure has become a pressing necessity.

Keeping this need in mind, the new OPD Wing has been developed to provide more organised, high-quality, and efficient healthcare services to residents of South Delhi and nearby areas.

About Primus Super Speciality Hospital

Located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, Primus Super Speciality Hospital is among the leading multi-speciality hospitals in the capital. The hospital offers advanced medical facilities in Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Physiotherapy, and Emergency Care.

According to the hospital management, the objective of the new OPD Wing is to provide citizens with world-class, patient-friendly, and timely healthcare services, enabling people in the capital to directly benefit from improved medical infrastructure.

LG Reviews Heatwave Relief Measures

Meanwhile, on May 29, LG Sandhu reviewed the relief operations and preventive measures being undertaken in view of the prevailing heat wave in the national capital.

Apart from other officers concerned with the matter, the Divisional Commissioner was present in the meeting, the press note said.

The LG was informed that the Revenue Department, GNCTD, had established several dedicated Cooling Zones across eight districts at various locations. Mobile Heat Relief Units (MHRU) have been deployed since May 6, 2026, and these vehicles are actively moving around to provide relief and essential support to citizens in all 13 districts, officials told the LG. (ANI)