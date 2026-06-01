A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur after a disturbing video allegedly showing him assaulting his six-year-old daughter and forcing her into a roadside drain sparked outrage on social media.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur after a disturbing video allegedly showing him assaulting his six-year-old daughter and forcing her into a roadside drain sparked outrage on social media.

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According to police, the incident came to light on May 30 after a video was circulated in a WhatsApp group named Vivek Nagar Sultanpur. The footage allegedly captured a man beating a young girl before pushing her into a drain filled with water as she cried and struggled to escape.

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Taking cognisance of the footage, Nirala Nagar outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma initiated a preliminary inquiry to identify the accused and verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

During the investigation, police identified the man as Monu alias Yogendra Singh, a resident of Nirala Nagar and son of Omkar Singh.

Officials said the video appeared to show the accused physically attacking his daughter before forcing her into the roadside drain. The footage also reportedly captured local residents stepping in to shield the child and prevent further harm.

In another alarming sequence, the accused was allegedly seen violently shaking and attempting to break the door of his own house, adding to concerns about his behaviour.

Police registered a case against Yogendra Singh under relevant legal provisions and launched a detailed investigation.

A police team comprising SI Vinod Kumar Patel, Head Constables Rupesh Yadav and Deepesh Hardenia arrested the accused on Sunday and produced him before a court.

Following the court proceedings, Yogendra Singh was remanded to judicial custody and subsequently sent to jail as the investigation continues.