A Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Kollam RTO has been suspended for alleged fraud in issuing driving licenses. The official, Ajayakumari, is accused of sharing her official user ID and password with a private driving school to help them with the scam. The Transport Department's action comes just days before she was set to retire.

Kollam: A Motor Vehicle Inspector has been suspended over her alleged involvement in a driving licence scam, triggering shock within the department. Ajayakumari, an MVI at the Kollam RTO office and a resident of Meenad in Chathannoor, has been accused of serious misconduct just days before her scheduled retirement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, she allegedly shared the Motor Vehicle Department’s official user ID and password with a private driving school. This unauthorized access is believed to have been used to fraudulently process and issue driving licences, raising concerns about systemic misuse and lapses in oversight.

The timing of the suspension has added to the drama, as her colleagues were reportedly preparing for her farewell function when the order was issued. The sudden action has not only halted those plans but also sent a strong message about accountability within the department.

Authorities have now launched a detailed investigation to determine the extent of the fraud and whether more individuals or institutions were involved in the malpractice. Officials are also examining how long the alleged misuse of credentials had been taking place and how many licences may have been issued through fraudulent means.

The Transport Department has emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as it looks to tighten systems and prevent such breaches in the future.