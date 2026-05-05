BJP MP Raghav Chadha claimed he is the 'next target' of the Punjab AAP govt's 'vendetta politics' after meeting President Murmu. He alleged the state is using agencies and funds to threaten 7 former AAP MPs who joined the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday claimed that he will Punjab government's "next target", after he met President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the 'vendetta politics' against 7 MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Chadha alleges 'dangerous game of revenge'

Addressing a press conference shortly after calling on President Murmu, he accused the Punjab government of hiring agencies and threatening all seven former AAP MPs by using state funds. "I want to tell AAP that they have started a dangerous game of revenge with the help of the Vigilance Board and Pollution Board, but the end will be really bad. According to sources, I will be their next target. The Punjab govt hired agencies to threaten us on social media. AAP is doing this using Punjab govt funds. This is the reason I said AAP is stuck in the hands of corrupt and compromised people," he said.

Chadda's claims a few days after the Punjab government registered two FIRs against Sandeep Pathak, another Rajya Sabha MP who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP. Chadha also stated that the President has assured security to all seven former AAP MPs and cautioned the Punjab government officers, as the current state government has only a few years left in power. "We made the President aware of the misuse and abuse of the Punjab state machinery by Aam Aadmi Party. The President has assured us of our protection and of protecting the Constitution. I want to tell the Punjab govt officers to beware, as the AAP govt has only a few months remaining now. Today, we told the President about the way the Punjab government has been using state machinery for dangerous vendetta politics against the MPs who left AAP to join the BJP," he said.

Specific instances of 'vendetta' cited

Chadha alleged "malicious" and "fabricated" cases being registered against BJP MP Sandeep Pathak, and shutting down of Rajinder Gupta's factory in Punjab. 'Deshdrohi' was written outside the residence of World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh by AAP workers with the help of the Punjab Police. After this, the water connection to Padma Shree Rajendra Gupta's factory was cut in Punjab. AAP also registered malicious and fabricated FIRs against Sandeep Pathak, and it was spread through the media that he would be arrested," said Chadha.

MPs 'will fight a legal battle'

Sandeep Pathak, who accompanied Raghav Chadha while meeting with President Murmu, accused the AAP of intimidating former party MPs by filing fake FIRs. "We had decided to leave AAP based on our rights given by the Constitution. AAP is trying to intimidate us by filing fake FIRs. We will fight a legal battle... We are working for the interest of the country," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who rebelled against the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, said earlier today that he is "not scared of fake FIRs," referring to the two FIRs reportedly filed against him by the Punjab Police.

Punjab CM to meet President Murmu

Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet President Murmu, where he will raise the issue of AAP MPs merger with BJP and demand the cancellation of their membership. However, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has only extended invitation to CM Mann for meeting; all 95 AAP Punjab MLAs have also come to New Delhi along with him. (ANI)