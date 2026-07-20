Delhi Police refuted social media reports of violence and detentions at the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, stating it was handled professionally and urging the public to ignore rumors. This statement came after police used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters marching towards Parliament.

Amid reports on social media of tensions at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police issued a statement on Monday pushing back against what it called coverage of "sporadic use of violence/detentions" of its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the police statement on X said.

It added, “All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.”



This comes after Delhi Police resorted to using mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force are stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session.In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district.

According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.Police said that with the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing on July 20, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure public safety, the security of protectees and the protection of vital government installations.

Delhi Police further warned that any person found violating the prohibitory orders would be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law. (ANI)