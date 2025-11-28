Shivrajpur Beach, near Dwarka, has gained national and international acclaim, boosting Gujarat's tourism and local economy. A Blue Flag certified beach, it aligns with the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative and showcases the state's tourism potential.

Shivrajpur Beach, located just 12 km from Dwarka, the sacred city of Lord Shri Krishna, is an extraordinary symbol of Gujarat's commitment to both pristine and local tourism. This picturesque beach has earned national and international recognition, successfully attracting both domestic and international tourism.

A Boost to Domestic Tourism

The entire Tourism sector of Gujarat is increasingly proving to be an economic powerhouse, championing the state's diverse cultural heritage and strengthening local employment, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. The success of Shivrajpur is perfectly aligned with the spirit of the "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 to promote local and domestic tourism, the initiative covers five key categories: Spiritual, Cultural & Heritage, Nature and Wildlife, Adventure, and others. Shivrajpur, with its proximity to Dwarka, natural beauty, and adventure offerings, perfectly embodies the objective of this national drive.

Accolades and Attractions

According to TCGL (Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited), in 2023- 6,78,647 and 2024- 6,80,325 tourists visited Shivrajpur Beach.

Shivrajpur received the Blue Flag beach certification in 2020 and became the first Blue Flag beach of Gujarat. The prestigious blue flag beach award is based on compliance with 32 criteria covering the following aspects: Water quality, environmental management, and security and services. The beach also offers water sports activities like scuba diving, boating and Jet skiing.

Driving Regional Growth and Future Vision

The efforts to boost tourism and regional economies across the state are further emphasised by major government initiatives. The Government of Gujarat is organising Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) to drive regional industrial growth and attract sector-specific investments.

The second Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), will focus on the Kutch & Saurashtra Region, is scheduled to be held in Rajkot on January 8-9, 2026. The conference in Rajkot will highlight tourist destinations like Shivrajpur, demonstrating how the state is using its natural assets and cultural heritage to achieve the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047 to Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)