A 19-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in their Gurugram home. Police are investigating the incident and seeking to recover ammunition from the father's licensed revolver.

Gurugram: A Gurugram court on Friday remanded Deepak Yadav, accused of murdering his 19-year-old tennis player daughter Radhika Yadav, to police custody for a day. The police had requested a two-day remand to recover the ammunition of Yadav's licensed revolver used in the crime.

Police seek ammunition recovery

According to a police official, the recovery needs to be made from Yadav's land in Kasam village near Rewari. "We have to verify how much ammunition he had procured," the official added.

The 49-year-old accused allegedly shot his daughter at their double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area on Thursday. Yadav has confessed to the crime, and the police are investigating all possible angles, including the role of Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav.

Mother’s presence under Investigation

As per the FIR registered based on the complaint of Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, Manju Yadav was present on the first floor of the house when the shooting took place. The police are probing what she was doing at the time of the incident.